Anthony Elanga could be on his way to Newcastle.

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘likely’ to make a deadline day signing as talks with Nottingham Forest over Anthony Elanga are ‘progressing quickly’.

After missing out on Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi, a report on Thursday evening claimed Newcastle United are ‘unlikely to make another signing’ before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

However, Newcastle are being linked with potential signings and could pull off a surprise on deadline day.

While the Magpies ‘weigh up’ a move to sign Man City centre-midfielder Matheus Nunes, they are also considering signing Elanga.

Newcastle were heavily linked with Elanga earlier this summer, but talk over this proposed transfer had gone quiet in recent weeks.

The Sweden international left Manchester United to join Nottingham Forest last summer for around £15m. He enjoyed a brilliant debut season as he grabbed five goals and nine assists in the Premier League.

A report on Friday afternoon from Football Insider claimed Newcastle are ‘plotting a late swoop’ to sign Elanga, who could replace Miguel Almiron.

The report claimed.

‘Forest are reluctant to see a key player leave at this late stage. Sources say any move to sign a new right-winger before the 11pm deadline will hinge on whether Miguel Almiron can be moved on first. ‘The Paraguayan could still leave St James’ Park in the closing stages of the window amid links to Fulham, and his exit would force Newcastle’s hand in the market. ‘Signing a winger had been a priority for Newcastle this summer, but they must get Almiron off the books before they can explore a deal.’

However, talkSPORT are of the understanding that Elanga’s proposed move to Newcastle is ‘likely to be completed’ and Man Utd will benefit from this deal.

