Atalanta star Ederson Silva has commented on his injury situation after his fitness reportedly cost him a summer move to Manchester United.

Ederson came close to joining Man Utd in this summer’s transfer window. A deal worth around £39m was agreed between the Red Devils and Atalanta, but this move ultimately fell through.

The Brazilian international was on Man Utd‘s radar for several windows before they stepped up their interest in the summer, though they eventually turned their attention to the £150m trio Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to fix their midfield.

“I’ve always been very blessed in that regard…”

It was reported that there were issues with Ederson’s medical, but he has now stated that he has been “very blessed” with injuries in his career.

However, he has noted that he was dealing with “minor” injuries in the summer that could have potentially cost him the move to Man Utd.

“I’m very well, as I’ve always been, actually. Physically, I can’t complain. I’ve always been very blessed in that regard, I’ve always been well,” Ederson said in an interview with Brazilian outlet Trivela.

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“The injuries that affected my call-ups were minor. They kept me out for a few days, and I was just unlucky that they happened very close to the call-ups.

“That’s why I always came back very quickly. I’ve never had any kind of injury that kept me out for a long time.”

He continued: “I did the whole preparation without any problems, all the tests, and started the season as always.

“I’m very well to continue the season. And Atalanta know me very well.”

On Man Utd’s transfer business, club legend Jaap Stam has revealed where he thinks they “needed to add something new”.

“It looks as if Manchester United are dealing with transfer windows in stages,” Stam told Betfred.

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“We had the attack last summer, midfield this summer and defence possibly next summer, but I believe you always have to look at the areas that need strengthening at the time.

“I don’t think they needed a striker this summer because I believe in Sesko and I think [Joshua] Zirkzee can still do well for United. I would have liked to have seen a new winger signed this summer because I think they’re crucial for the style of play that United have.

“Marcus Rashford has stepped in and done really well, but can he keep that up? Bryan Mbeumo sometimes plays on the right, sometimes he plays down the middle, so I would have brought in a winger with a lot of pace that can create something.

“Defensively, the players in that area have played together for years and years, so I think they needed to add something new and I would have done that straight away if the opportunity was there.”

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