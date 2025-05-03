Everton threw away a two-goal lead at home to relegated Ipswich Town, drawing 2-2 at Goodison Park, while Leicester City beat Southampton 2-0 at home.

David Moyes’ side went 1-0 up in the 26th minute through Beto, before Dwight McNeil scored a beauty to double their lead.

Julio Enciso then popped up with an absolute corker to halve the deficit. Jordan Pickford had no chance as the Brighton loanee’s long-range effort clipped the underside of the bar.

George Hirst equalised for Ipswich 11 minutes from time, and the visitors pushed for a winner that never came.

Everton move above Manchester United with a point but missed the chance to overtake Wolves – who lost 1-0 at Manchester City on Friday – and climb into 13th place.

The Toffees had been going well under Moyes and will still be pleased with their second half of the season, but they are now without a win in three matches and have just one victory in their last 10.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy netted his 199th goal for Leicester as they finally claimed a home Premier League win – beating bottom-club Southampton.

Vardy now has three games left to reach 200 goals for the Foxes after announcing he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Just one minute before half-time, Jordan Ayew made it 2-0 with a powerful strike after his initial effort from a free-kick rebounded back to him.

However, that wasn’t Ayew’s most noteworthy moment. His collision with referee David Webb – on his Premier League debut, no less – led to a delay and Webb being replaced by fourth official Sam Barrott.

Vardy did his best to help Webb by blowing the referee’s whistle to stop play while the official was lying on the ground. Who else but him, eh?!

Defeat for Southampton means they remain on 11 points and are still on course to match Derby County’s record-low Premier League points tally of 11 set in 2007/08.

The Saints have at least won more games (2) than Derby managed (1), but they would have seen Saturday’s trip to the King Power as a great opportunity to at least earn a point.

Astonishingly, Vardy’s 17th-minute goal was Leicester’s first at home in the Premier League since December 8.

Between their 2-2 draw at Brighton and Saturday’s win, the Foxes had lost nine consecutive home games to nil – a Premier League record.

It was their fifth win of the season and puts them one point behind 18th-placed Ipswich.

