Liverpool dropped points but so did Arsenal, so drawing at home to Fulham really wasn’t a bad result for Arne Slot. Also: Newcastle thrashed Leicester and Ipswich have surely got Gary O’Neil sacked by Wolves.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham: Reds have a clear weak link as they tease a title race

Andy Robertson has been poor this year and that narrative will rage on this evening after a costly red card at home to Fulham. It is clear that the Scotland captain is past his best and signing a new left-back should be a priority for Arne Slot. Luckily for him, he watched his perfect replacement thrive for the opposition.

The brilliant Antonee Robinson gave Andreas Pereira a lot to do with his back post cross and the Brazilian did well just to get his acrobatic volley on target, but it would have bene comfortably saved by Alisson had the ball not hit Robertson. It is harsh to blame him for the goal but without that touch, it stays 0-0.

Six minutes later, he was off and there was no arguments, even if VAR checked the incident for an age. Robertson gave Harry Wilson the chance to latch onto the ball with a horrendous first touch under little pressure and he wiped the Welshman out, denying him a clear goalscoring opportunity.

You could tell it was 10 v 11 for the rest of the first half as Fulham took the initiative. You felt they needed another goal but it never came and Slot sorted things out at half-time. Liverpool came out flying in the second half, looking like they were the team with the man advantage. It took them less than two minutes to equalise and what a goal it was. Mohamed Salah’s pinpoint cross was converted by Cody Gakpo, whose slick diving header gave Bernd Leno no chance.

Fulham managed to weather the storm and went back in front in the 76th minute through Rodrigo Muniz. They had to hold on but their second lead only lasted 10 minutes.

Liverpool being able to absolutely smash a very good team while a man down says everything you need to know about this team and their character. Arsenal drawing at home to Everton means a draw for them really is not a bad result, but a draw also teases us hoping for a title race. Their is evidently a chink in the Liverpool armour at left-back and whoever comes in for Robertson – probably Joe Gomez – has a great opportunity to prove their worth to Slot.

Fulham left-back Robinson deserves praise for the way he dealt with Salah at Anfield as well. He is some player and is able to deal with any winger in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he is destined for a big move and Liverpool should be all over him. The Reds’ problem and solution shared the pitch at Anfield on Saturday.

Arsenal 0-0 Everton: Liverpool drop points and you can’t beat Everton at home? Oh dear…

This really should have been a comfortable win for Arsenal against a struggling Everton, but it was far from that.

There was an alarming lack of creativity from open play, which will add fuel to the fire as Arsenal are dubbed a set-piece team. They had plenty of corners against the Toffees but did not come close to scoring from a single one. Jordan Pickford had a monstrous game in goal, dealing very well with the Gunners’ direct approach.

Martin Odegaard’s return to fitness has emphasised his importance to this Arsenal team and his poor display against Everton again showed just how reliant the Gunners are on their captain. He had his worst performance of the season, struggling with his final pass and losing possession in situations he never does. He missed his side’s best chance of the match from close range and was rightly substituted off after an hour.

Everton deserve praise for how they defended in open play and how they nullified Arsenal’s greatest threat. Sean Dyche looked doomed not long ago but a 4-0 win and draw away to a title contender in their last two games means he will have a job at Christmas. Chelsea, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest up next, is it? Easy.

Newcastle 4-0 Leicester: Magpies big hitters thrive in rare demolition job

That is nine goals in three games for Newcastle United, who have won in the Premier League for the first time since beating Nottingham Forest away from home on November 10. Bloody long time, that.

It has been a weird season for Eddie Howe’s side. They have not won by three or more goals since battering Burnley 4-1 in May, which came a week after demolishing Sheffield United 5-1. It was a welcome change for the St James’ Park faithful to see them finally smash a team at home. It was thoroughly deserved as well, even if Ruud van Nistelrooy can complain about Bruno Guimaraes staying on the pitch.

The Brazilian avoided a yellow card for a blatant dive in the box and was booked minutes later for a studs up challenge, a real orange card. He was very, very lucky to avoid a first-half red card and like clockwork, scored in the second half to make it 2-0.

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring shortly after missing a sitter, Bruno made it two with a close-range header, Alexander Isak put Newcastle out of sight, and Murphy later scored his second of the game.

It might have been different had Bruno been sent off but there is no doubt that the Magpies deserved to win – it was their best performance of the season. They were direct, ruthless and pacey in the final third, giving the Leicester defence a torrid time.

On a side note, Sandro Tonali has to be starting and playing 90 minutes every week – he is bloody fantastic and so much better than Sean Longstaff.

Wolves 1-2 Ipswich: Last-gasp winner surely the end for O’Neil

Ipswich are still without a home win in the Premier League this season but got their second on the road at Wolves, who reportedly back manager Gary O’Neil to turn things around.

‘Full backing’ can go out of the window after one football match and losing at home to Ipswich will surely be fatal; O’Neil’s time is up.

Wolves went 1-0 down at home to Ipswich in ridiculous circumstances. Liam Delap did incredibly well to find Omari Hutchinson at the back post, he somehow didn’t score as Matt Doherty blocked his shot on the line. Unfortunately for Doherty, his arse was about to score an own goal.

Yep, Conor Chaplin’s shot was blocked by Toti Gomes’ head but the ball hit off Doherty’s backside and went past Sam Johnstone. It was comical and typical of Wolves’ season.

If they are to rise up the Premier League table, it will be down to Matheus Cunha and as he does every week, the Brazilian did all he could to carry his team. A 72nd-minute equaliser should have been the catalyst for a comeback victory but Ipswich ended up finding the winner in the 94th minute.

Jack Taylor’s header was pinpoint, as was Jack Clarke’s delivery from a corner. The best part was obviously the limbs though. It’s all about the limbs.

Kieran McKenna’s side are now up to 12 points from 16 matches and one point behind Crystal Palace in 17th. That is a colossal win for them and will surely see one of their relegation rivals make a change in the dugout.

