According to reports, Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Martinez is expected to leave Villa this summer and, if he does, his final appearance for the club will have been at Old Trafford — where he was sent off as Unai Emery’s side blew their chance to qualify for the Champions League.

He has been an outstanding player for the Villans but made some high-profile errors last season as they finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on the top five on goal difference.

The Argentina goalkeeper turns 33 in September and is arguably past his peak, but some reports suggest Manchester United are still willing to pay £40million for him.

That would be classic United — potentially moving on from ball-playing goalkeeper Andre Onana to bring in a veteran whose best form may be behind him.

Onana is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and United will cash in if a suitable offer arrives, though they are prioritising other areas over the goalkeeper position.

Their hunt for a new striker is far more urgent, while Ruben Amorim is also targeting Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Even so, reports claim that both Martinez and United are open to striking a deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via Give Me Sport), the ‘goalkeeper position is one to watch’, with Martinez among the targets.

It’s said United are not close to signing the World Cup winner at this stage, but ‘the topic remains open’.

The deal ‘depends’ on Onana, with the club ‘not desperate’ to sell the Cameroonian — leaving Martinez in limbo.

He’s definitely ‘not untouchable’, though, and will be sold if a ‘good proposal for all parties’ arrives.

Romano says:

Saudi Pro League clubs maintain interest in Onana and that’s a potential scenario. No proposal has arrived on Man United’s table yet, but this story could develop later this summer and so the club is maintaining a close eye on opportunities for the goalkeeper position in case anything changes with regard to Onana’s future.

Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has been on United’s shortlist since March and is another option being considered by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer team.

However, there has been ‘positive feedback’ internally that gives the green light for a move for Martinez.

There have been ‘initial contacts’, and the 32-year-old reportedly ‘wants to leave Aston Villa’ after an emotional farewell on the penultimate Premier League weekend.

Even without Champions League football at Old Trafford, Martinez is said to be ‘open’ to the move and ‘says yes’ — if Onana leaves.

The two-time Yashin Trophy winner also has ‘genuine interest’ from Saudi Arabia, but appears keen to stay in the Premier League and wants to be in ‘the best condition’ to represent Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Argentine journalist Uriel Lugt has reported that Martinez ‘is willing to go to the Red Devils’, who are ‘advancing in the talks’ to sign him.

Lugt says negotiations between United and Villa are expected to commence ‘in the next few days’.