£45m Man City flop hints at major transfer U-turn as Newcastle prepare ‘early January move’

England international Kalvin Phillips has hinted that he may look to leave Manchester City during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Treble winners paid an initial £42m (plus £3m in add-ons) to sign Phillips from Leeds United during last year’s summer transfer window.

Phillips has been unable to make an impact at the Etihad as he has been behind Rodri in the pecking order.

The 27-year-old has been afforded very few chances to shine under Pep Guardiola, who has preferred to select other midfielders while Rodri has been suspended in recent games.

Despite this, Phillips was still called upon by Gareth Southgate to feature for England during this month’s international break. He started for The Three Lions as they beat Italy 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Phillips’ rustiness was visible during this European Championship qualifier but it was reported back in August that he ‘doesn’t want to leave Man City’.

But Phillips has now hinted at a potential U-turn as he intends to “make a decision” regarding his future in the coming months.

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months,” Phillips told reporters.

He added: “He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

“I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year-and-a-half I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

“It’s something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn’t then I will have to make other decisions as well.”

A recent report from The Northern Echo claimed ‘Newcastle are hoping for a January move for Phillips’. They add.

‘Newcastle United are ready to make a quick January move for Kalvin Phillips if the England international decides it is time to leave Manchester City at the turn of the year. ‘While Newcastle are unlikely to be bringing in a host of new signings when the transfer window reopens, Eddie Howe has identified defensive-midfield as a position he would ideally like to strengthen.’

