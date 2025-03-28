5 Arsenal academy graduates you had no idea are still playing in non-league

We all know about the likes of Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri, the Hale End graduates shining in Arsenal‘s first team.

We’re also well aware of the Arsenal academy graduates who have established themselves as solid Premier League players elsewhere, such as Emiliano Martinez, Alex Iwobi and Joe Willock.

But what about the one-time Hale End starlets who dropped off the radar? We’ve picked out five Arsenal academy graduates you (probably) didn’t realise are still playing for non-league clubs.

Read the article at Planet Football.