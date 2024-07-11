5 Arsenal youngsters who will be looking to impress Mikel Arteta in pre-season

Arsenal have plenty of talented youngsters on their books right now and we’ve picked out five of them who will be looking to impress in pre-season.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t shied away from giving youngsters a chance during his tenure at the club and pre-season is a great time to test the waters with some new players.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of Arsenal’s top prospects and have picked out five of them who will be looking to impress this summer.

Read the article at Planet Football.