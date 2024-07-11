5 Arsenal youngsters who will be looking to impress Mikel Arteta in pre-season

Planet Football

Arsenal have plenty of talented youngsters on their books right now and we’ve picked out five of them who will be looking to impress in pre-season.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t shied away from giving youngsters a chance during his tenure at the club and pre-season is a great time to test the waters with some new players.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of Arsenal’s top prospects and have picked out five of them who will be looking to impress this summer.

Read the article at Planet Football. 

Front Page