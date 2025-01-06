5 big name footballers who dramatically declined after signing a contract extension

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are all producing some of their best-ever football as they approach the end of their contracts.

There’s understandably a clamour among Liverpool supporters for their star players to extend their futures at Anfield, but the club hierarchy will be hoping to avoid situations seen at Arsenal, Manchester United and Arsenal whereby top players have suddenly fallen off after signing contract extensions.

Here are five footballers who dramatically declined after putting pen to paper on a new deal with their clubs.

For the full article, please click here.