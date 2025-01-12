5 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Croatia
Manchester United, PSG and Inter Milan targets are among the brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Croatia.
The Croatian Football League has an excellent reputation when it comes to developing players and there are plenty of hidden gems in the league currently.
Whether they are old stars winding down or the next wonderkids coming through the ranks, here are five brilliant players who we think are too good to be playing in Croatia.