5 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Mexico

Former Manchester United, Newcastle United and Real Madrid stars are among the five brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in Mexico.

Mexico’s reputation as a hugely passionate football country, its impressive stadiums and some of the highest wages outside of Europe means that some familiar names populate the Liga MX.

We’ve taken a closer look at the league and have found five players who we believe are simply too good to be playing in Mexico.

For the full article, please click here.