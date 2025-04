Arsenal breezed past Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash despite several pundits writing them off.

Of course, there’s still a second leg to be played in Madrid, but there’s no doubt that Arsenal are now the favourites to progress, following their historic 3-0 triumph.

Prior to the first leg, these were five pundits who didn’t give the Gunners a chance of beating Real Madrid.

For the full article, please click here.