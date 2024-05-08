5 footballers we can’t believe are somehow still playing in the Chinese Super League

Many thought that all the ballers left China following the demise of the Chinese Super Lig, but what if we told you that there is still life left in the forgotten division?

In a bid for China to become a global power in football – and possibly a wider context – Xi Jinping and his government pumped money into the game and encouraged businesses to do the same, resulting in academies being thrown up and huge sums of money being thrown at some of football’s biggest stars, to lure them away from Europe.

And for a short while, it worked. Alex Teixeira infamously opted for a move to Jiangsu Suning over Liverpool in 2016, one of many examples of players leaving Europe for an outrageous paycheque.

