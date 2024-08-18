5 footballers who humiliatingly ate their words: Cucurella, Ronaldo, Neymar…

Sometimes it’s for the best that footballers let their feet do the talking – with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and now Marc Cucurella among the high-profile stars that have been made to eat their words.

By and large, footballers are pretty media-savvy, often leading to boring post-match interviews that sound as though they’ve been read off a script. But sometimes they slip and say things that they later come to regret.

We’ve identified five times that footballers probably wish they’d kept their mouths shut.

For the full article, please click here.