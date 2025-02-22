5 former Man Utd players who have hit out at Erik ten Hag’s management

It’s been almost four months since Erik ten Hag was sacked at Manchester United and the dust is still settling on his reign at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s successor Ruben Amorim is struggling to steer the ship in the right direction, while a number of players and pundits have given their two cents about where the club has gone wrong in recent seasons.

Here are five former Manchester United players who have publically criticised Ten Hag’s management.

Read the article at Planet Football.