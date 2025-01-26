5 former Man Utd youngsters with active buy-back clauses in their contracts

Current Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal stars are among the former Manchester United youngsters with buy-back clauses in their contracts.

When selling some of their most prized young stars, United have been clever enough to insert a buy-back clause into their deal, on the off chance that they blossom into a superstar.

We’ve taken a closer look at five former United youngsters who all currently have active buy-back clauses in their deals.

Read the article at Planet Football.