5 injuries that totally derailed a Premier League title defence: Van Dijk, Keane…

Manchester City fear losing key midfielder Rodri for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign, a development that could prove hugely important to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in this year’s Premier League title race.

The extent of the Spain international’s injury, suffered in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, is not yet known. But there are fears that he’s torn his cruciate ligaments, which would likely keep him out of action until next season – and deal a hammer blow to City’s hopes of a fifth straight title in the process.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a famously sketchy record without Rodri, while they rarely lose when he’s on the pitch. He’s considered among the favourites for this year’s Ballon d’Or and is widely regarded as the best midfielder in world football right now. His importance to Manchester City can’t be overstated.

