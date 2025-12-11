5 interim managers who could save Real Madrid’s season: Zidane leads shortlist…

Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City has heaped further pressure on the under-fire Xabi Alonso, and if some reports are to be believed, the former Liverpool midfielder is not long for the job.

Alonso’s insistence for the players to work hard has reportedly made him an enemy in some portions of the Madrid dressing room. Whistles from the Bernabéu crowd tend to precede an imminent departure.

With the club seventh in the Champions League table and four points off La Liga leaders Barcelona, it may not be long before president Florentino Perez cuts the cord, but who could they bring in?

