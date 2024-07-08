5 Man Utd youngsters who will be looking to impress Erik ten Hag in pre-season

In under five weeks, Manchester United’s season officially gets underway with another trip to Wembley to face Manchester City in the Community Shield.

No, we’re not having you on either. In an increasingly jam-packed football calendar where we’ve gone from the end of the 2023-24 season, straight into EURO 2024 and from there straight into pre-season, there are no stops on the crazy train that is football.

Before that Community Shield clash, United fans can look forward to a pre-season campaign which gets underway on 15 July with a friendly against Rosenborg in Norway, the first of two friendlies in Europe before embarking on a tour of the United States.

