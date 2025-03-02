5 players we can’t believe made the Ballon d’Or shortlist ahead of Mohamed Salah last year

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been so good in the 2024-25 season that we’re left wondering how on earth he was left out of the Ballon d’Or’s 30-man shortlist last year.

The Egyptian King is the front-runner to claim this year’s award after notching mindblowing numbers in the Liverpool’s title charge.

It’s been an emphatic response to his doubters after a relatively disappointing 2023-24, in which he struggled for form after suffering a hamstring injury whilst away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

