5 superstars Luis Enrique has fallen out with over the years: Dembele, Messi, Mbappe…

Luis Enrique is undoubtedly one of the best managers of the modern generation but he’s certainly fallen out with some big names over the years.

Having managed the likes of Barcelona, Spain and now PSG, Enrique has worked with some of the biggest names in football during his 16-year coaching career.

We’ve taken a closer look at his track record and have found five players that he’s fallen out with over the years.

Read the article at Planet Football.