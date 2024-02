Lionel Messi is one of the most beloved players of all time, but that’s not to say that he hasn’t been booed on several occasions throughout his career.

Generally speaking, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is loved wherever he goes, although there have been some notable exceptions to this over the years.

We’ve managed to find five times when Messi was booed either by the opposition fans or his very own supporters.

Read the article at Planet Football.