£50m Liverpool, Man City target ‘agrees new contract’ in huge boost to Brighton; ‘announcement’ due

According to reports, Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma has ‘agreed a new contract’ amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Brighton snatched the 26-year-old from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 and he has made a huge impact in the Premier League.

Mitoma grabbed seven goals and five assists in 33 Premier League appearances during his breakout season for the Seagulls in 2022/23.

The winger has also made a dream start to this season as he has been involved in six goals in seven Premier League outings.

It was claimed during the summer transfer window that Man City were interested in a £50m swoop for Mitoma,

A recent report from 90min claimed Brighton are ‘looking to finalise a new contract for Japan winger Mitoma before the end of the year’.

They added. ‘Mitoma’s current agreement with Brighton expires in 2025.

‘Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Napoli are among the sides keeping tabs on the skilful winger’s future, but Albion are confident he is satisfied at the AMEX Stadium and will commit to fresh terms.’

London World’s Chris Wheatley has since revealed that ‘Mitoma has agreed a new five-year contract’. He added.

‘London World understands Mitoma’s new five-year contract is worth almost £80,000-a-week and is expected to be announced within the next 24 hours. ‘Lead agent Keisuke Sekine negotiated and completed the new deal, with Mitoma fully committed to Roberto De Zerbi’s project at the American Express Community Stadium.’

READ MORE: Brighton sextet join Liverpool’s dismissed duo in Premier League weekend’s worst XI

In an interview earlier this year, Mitoma explained why he thinks Brighton are the perfect club for him.

“I’m scoring and making assists more than expected and that will allow me to keep my position as a starter. If we can go on winning I will be able to get more trust [from my teammates], I think it’s a good cycle,” Mitoma said in an interview for Brighton’s website.

“I want to score as much as possible, in every match if possible. Maybe I could also set a target about how many goals I would like to score, but I also think it’s not good to be too conscious about such a thing – I just want to try to score in every match.

“There is no other team where I can receive good passes in such good situations. If I can’t score goals here, I would never be able to do it anywhere else.”

READ MORE: Chelsea retain perfect record with Man City to top only Premier League table that really matters…

