£50m Liverpool target’s agent ‘confident’ of ‘major transfer’; PL club ‘desperate’ to keep Klopp fave

According to reports, Jorge Mendes – Pedro Neto’s agent – is “confident” that the Liverpool and Arsenal target will secure a “major transfer” in 2024.

The Portugal international has been seriously hampered by injuries in recent years but he has been back to his best at the start of this season.

The 23-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier League at the start of this season as he has grabbed a goal and four assists in seven appearances.

Neto’s superb start to the new campaign has fuelled talk of a move elsewhere. He is a long-term Arsenal target but Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign him as they look for a winger who could replace Mo Salah.

TEAMtalk transfer reporter Graeme Bailey is now reporting that ‘Mendes will push to secure a major transfer for Wolves winger Neto next year, with Liverpool and Arsenal firmly in the mix’.

Wolves are said to be ‘ready to cash in’ while their star player’s ‘stock is high’ and there is also reportedly ‘interest’ from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Neto – who according to the report is valued at around £50m – is ‘keen’ to carry on playing in the Premier League as he has no interest in a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “I am told by sources close to Wolves that they are expecting Neto to leave in January, but their valuation would need to be met. He is under contract until 2027, but he is showing the sort of form that could persuade someone to make a move in January.

“I understand that Jorge Mendes and his staff are confident that Neto will move in 2024 and most likely in January, but it will depend on the needs of those interested parties.”

Jurgen Klopp is known to be an admirer of West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen and he is also being mentioned as a potential replacement for Salah.

Football Insider are reporting that ‘West Ham are desperate to keep Bowen at the club and are prepared to make him one of their highest earners’. The report adds.

‘It is believed manager David Moyes is particularly determined to make sure Bowen, 26, remains at the London Stadium. ‘West Ham are keen to keep their best players – especially after losing captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for a club-record £105million in the summer window. ‘The winger, who is out of contract in June 2025, has long been widely linked with the Reds but a move is yet to materialise. Talks are now underway with the England international about a new deal at the London Stadium.’

