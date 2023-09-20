Man Utd U-turn on Hojlund came after Ten Hag’s side low-balled Prem rivals with £50m striker bid

According to reports, Manchester United had a £50m bid for 18-year-old Evan Ferguson ‘laughed off’ by Brighton during the summer.

The Red Devils were focused on signing a new striker during the summer transfer window.

They were heavily linked with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani before they ended up signing Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Hojlund grabbed ten goals and four assists from his 34 outings for Atalanta last term and it was reported earlier this summer that he was Erik ten Hag’s ‘favourite’ striker target.

Despite this, it is now being reported that Man Utd attempted to sign Ferguson from Brighton.,

The 18-year-old is set to be targeted by clubs around Europe following his emergence in the Premier League.

The young forward has enjoyed a dream start to this season as he’s scored four goals in Brighton’s first five Premier League games. He now has 14 goals in his first 34 senior appearances for the Seagulls.

Man City and Arsenal are understood to admire Ferguson and it is being reported that he could leave Brighton next summer in a deal worth over £100m.

Despite this, ESPN have claimed that United’s ‘bid of £50m for 18-year-old Ferguson was laughed off by Brighton’ before they acquired Hojlund’s services.

On Hojlund, the report added: ‘United said they wouldn’t pay more than £60m for 20-year-old Højlund before eventually paying £72m’.

Earlier this summer, ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara argued that Man Utd are “overpaying” for Hojlund.

“It’s a lot of money, isn’t it?” O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport. “But he’s a young lad, he looks powerful and is meant to be a bit of a wonderkid.

“The jury will be out of course, because this is what Manchester United do – they signed Antony for big bucks last season and he was average, so I’m not expecting anything massive from them, but [Hojlund] does look like a top player who knows how to score goals.

“Manchester United always overpay for players. It’s Manchester United – they’re one of the richest clubs and biggest clubs in the world, so they’re always overpaying for players.

“That’s just how it’s always been. If young players are available and Man United want to sign them, the clubs are going to say, ‘yep, £80m’, because that’s just the going rate for these players now from abroad who are meant to be these wonderkids. If Man United want you, then your price tag is going to be high.

“I feel like that’s what the club are trying to do now – bring in all this young talent. We’ve seen it with Jadon Sancho and Antony and it just hasn’t worked out yet, so we’ll see. I think Erik ten Hag knows what he’s doing though.”

