£50m Man Utd star ‘on verge’ of January exit with ex-Red Devils manager plotting raid on former club

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is reportedly ‘on the verge’ of leaving the Premier League giants during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Sancho currently finds himself down the pecking order at Man Utd following his fallout with Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch head coach has outed Sancho over his poor performances in training, while the winger has claimed via social media that he has been made to be a scapegoat.

It’s been heavily reported over the past few days that Sancho will only return to the fold if he apologises to Ten Hag but it looks unlikely that he will do that at this stage.

Sancho has been linked with a shock move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona in recent days and German journalist Florian Plettenberg is now reporting that he is ‘on the verge of leaving United in the winter’.

Barcelona are not mentioned in Plettenberg’s report, but it is noted that a ‘loan is more likely than a permanent deal at this stage’.

It is said to be ‘most important’ to Sancho that he ‘plays regularly’ and while a return to Dortmund is ‘very unlikely’, it is not ‘100% excluded for all involved’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs meanwhile is of the understanding that Sancho could leave Man Utd in a deal worth ‘in the region of £50m’ in January.

Jacobs claims Dortmund “aren’t so sure about bringing him back”, but Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma are “considering” signing him.

“There is a very real chance Sancho is sold in January for somewhere in the region of £50m. This type of fee was out of Al-Ettifaq’s price range this summer when they enquired. They tried for a loan but were told they’d need an obligation-to-buy clause,” Jacobs told Caught Offside.

“In any case, Sancho never entertained a Saudi switch. He would instead love to return to Dortmund and has been in contact with manager Edin Terzic. As it stands, a return is difficult but not impossible.

“Dortmund know Sancho well and some of the problems surfacing at Manchester now were apparent during his spell in Germany as well. Sources refer to him as a “complex” character.

“At Dortmund, Sancho was prone to lax timekeeping and often seen on his phone around the training ground. He would probably argue he’s an introvert and his behaviour didn’t impact on his output at Dortmund where he scored 50 goals across four seasons with the senior team.

“But some senior figures at Dortmund aren’t so sure about bringing him back, at least on a permanent deal. Roma are also considering Sancho and if they advance talks I am told they would ideally prefer a loan. This isn’t just down to cost. Those looking at Sancho almost want a ‘try before you buy’ period to be sure they are getting the right character as well as footballer.”

