Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is blaming Florian Wirtz’s Liverpool teammates for ‘not liking to shoot the ball in’ from all the chances he creates in the Premier League.

It’s fair to say that Wirtz has been a tad unlucky that none of the 16 chances he has created in the Premier League have been converted; only 15 players have created more.

You might argue that Wirtz is a £100m-plus player so should be doing better than Leeds United’s Sean Longstaff, but that would be nit-picking.

“Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates,” said Nagelsmann.

“That would be one idea, because he does create a few chances. It is just that they somehow do not like to shoot the ball in, from those chances. That is part of the truth.”

What’s also part of the truth is that – according to the numbers of FBRef.com, 51 Premier League players have created a better quality of chances than Wirtz this season.

We are using xAG (expected assists) as the only reliable way to judge quality of chances and these 51 players have all amassed greater totals than Wirtz in his 11 Premier League games.

1) Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) – there’s a reason why he is in our Premier League XI of the season so far.

2) Jack Grealish (Everton) – there’s a reason why he is in our top 10 signings of the season.

3) Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

4) Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – linked with Liverpool as a possible replacement for Mo Salah.

5) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton)

6) Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

7) Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)

8) Joao Pedro (Chelsea)

9) Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)

10) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

11) Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea) – he has played roughly half the minutes of Wirtz.

12) Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – a target for Tottenham, it seems.

13) Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) – the highest-placed player on this list who is yet to claim a Premier League assist this season.

14) Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham)

15) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – the first Arsenal name for the actual Premier League leaders.

16) Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

17) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

18) Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

19) Reece James (Chelsea)

20) Sean Longstaff (Leeds United)

21) Pedro Neto (Chelsea)

22) Georginio Rutter (Brighton)

23) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – despite being a teeny-tiny man.

24) Estevao (Chelsea)

25) Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

26) Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)

27) Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

28) Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest)

29) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

30) Mats Weiffer (Brighton)

31) Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) – we told you.

32) Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)

33) Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) – now we see why Newcastle are sleepwalking into a crisis.

34) David Brooks (Bournemouth)

35) Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) – Another in our team of the season so far.

36) Michael Kayode (Brentford)

37) Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

38) Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) – the Premier League signing of the season?

39) Gabriel Gudmondsson (Leeds United)

40) Gabriel (Arsenal)

41) Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

42) Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

43) Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

44) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

45) Quilindschy Hartman (Burnley)

46) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

47) Richarlison (Tottenham)

48) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

49) Omari Hutchinson (Nottingham Forest) – he has played just over two hours of football.

50) Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United)

51) Pedro Porro (Tottenham)