Manchester United had a bid accepted by Paris Saint-Germain for Xavi Simons, who turned down the chance to play at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Simons was snapped up by PSG from Barcelona‘s youth academy in July 2019 and was sold to PSV on a free transfer three years later having made 11 appearances for the French club.

They included a €4million buy-back option in the deal which after an incredible 2022/23 campaign in the Eredivisie, the Parisiens were quick to trigger.

A day after re-joining the Ligue 1 giants, the Netherlands international was shipped out on loan to RB Leipzig in Germany.

It has been a very productive year for Simons, who has scored nine goals and provided 15 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions this term.

As a result of his outstanding performances for Leipzig, Simons’ valuation has soared up to €80m (£69million), as per Transfermarkt. This time last year, he was worth €30m.

The 21-year-old might be shining in Germany, but it looks like PSG would rather cash in than give him a chance in the first team.

There has been lots of speculation surrounding his long-term future, with clubs in the Premier League keeping a close eye on his situation.

Under contract until 2027, Simons has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea this week. French football expert Jonathan Johnson recently namedropped the two London clubs and Barcelona when discussing the youngster’s future.

Johnson did admit, however, that PSG are expected to give the Dutch attacker a chance next season with Kylian Mbappe departing.

“It will be interesting to see if that’s what [PSG boss Luis] Enrique wants, but based on what he’s said publicly, he seems very keen on Simons’ profile,” Johnson wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

“There’s been talk of potential offers from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, but I think it would have to depend on the offer, because I don’t really see PSG doing business unless there’s an offer that’s deemed too good to turn down.”

Dutch forward rejects Man Utd after £51m bid accepted by club

While Manchester United do not get a mention, it has been reported that they have held a very strong interest in the past.

According to Bild in Germany (via Sport Witness), PSG accepted a €60m (£51m) offer from the Red Devils last summer.

Indeed, the Parisiens ‘already agreed a deal’ with Erik ten Hag’s side, who were let down because Simons ‘didn’t want to make a switch to Old Trafford’.

Simons decided his career would progress better if he joined Leipzig on loan and given his form this term – along with Manchester United’s misery – he definitely made the correct decision.

The report does not state whether or not Ten Hag is eager to reignite his interest in the 21-year-old Dutch international.

Given Simons’ valuation is now €20m higher than the bid PSG accepted from the Premier League giants last year, they will be very happy the player was not keen on the move.

