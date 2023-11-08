£55m Liverpool, Newcastle target reveals why he turned down major Premier League transfer

OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has revealed why he opted to remain with the Ligue Un outfit in the summer amid interest from Liverpool and Newcastle.

Thuram was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the recent summer transfer window.

The France international was understood to be on Liverpool’s radar as they planned their midfield radar, but the 22-year-old – who is understood to be valued at around £55m – was also monitored by Newcastle.

He joined Nice in 2019 from French rivals AS Monaco and he’s made just short of 150 appearances for the Ligue Un side.

Liverpool – who are fifth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – ended up looking at alternative targets as they spent around £150m to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Newcastle meanwhile splashed out around £55m to recruit Sandro Tonali, who has now been banned for the rest of this season as a result of his betting offences.

Thuram has now indicated that he “decided to stay” at Nice during the recent transfer window.

“I think I’ve started the season well. The team has, of course, had a very good start to the season,” Thuram told Get France Football News. “I have developed aspects of my game.

“Regarding what happened in the transfer window, I decided to stay. I wanted to continue to progress at Nice, and progress as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right and centre.

“It shows I’m doing the right things. But, as I said, I knew I wanted to stay here.”

During the summer, Liverpool expert Neil Jones suggested that they were unwilling to pay over £40m for Thuram or Romeo Lavia.

“Khephren Thuram… Liverpool clearly like him and have liked him for some time,” Jones said.

“Whether France’s exit from the European U21 Championship impacts their ability now to go and get a deal done… Possibly. I think it doesn’t make it any more difficult. I think the question is obviously what kind of price Nice are selling at.

“I would be surprised if Liverpool were going to spend another £60m on a player. I think it would be more, at tops, £40m. That probably fits with these two players. If there’s a deal to be done, £30-40m for either player – Liverpool would be very interested. It’s whether it goes above that and goes into the £40-50m mark.”

