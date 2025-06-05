United have been told their latest target would be a massive step up

Former Manchester United man Paul Parker has hailed a Red Devils target as a “dream signing” but feels he’s currently at the “best club in the world to play for.”

United are moving quickly this summer to ensure they are more competitive than their 15th-placed Premier League finish this season. Indeed, they have already landed Wolves forward Matheus Cunha in a £62.5million deal.

They have also been given confidence over getting Bryan Mbeumo through the door. It was recently stated by transfer insider David Ornstein that the Brentford forward wants to join United, with the club to open talks.

United have done so, and their opening bid is said to have been worth £55million, which is ‘some way below’ the Bees’ asking price.

In any case, it’s felt Mbeumo would be perfect for United, per former Red Devil Parker.

He told aceodds.com: “Mbeumo has been absolutely unbelievable. He’s had a completely absurd season, and he has only improved since Ivan Toney left the club. What he’s done for Brentford is incredible.

“He owes a lot to Thomas Frank. This is yet another example of why Frank is one of the best managers in the world, because he gets the best out of his players. He’s outstanding.

“He would be a brilliant signing for United. A magical signing, because he would be a massive step up from the other players. He would be a dream signing. But does he actually want to leave Brentford? Honestly, I’m not sure.

“It’s a fantastic club and if you take away things like money and status, Brentford might just be the best club to play for in the world.”

Though Brentford finished far above United in the Premier League this season – 10th compared to 15th – reports from trusted sources state Mbeumo does indeed want to go to Old Trafford

The wages on offer there would surely be more than at Brentford. Indeed, the Red Devils are said to be prepared to meet Mbeumo’s wage demands of £250,000 per week.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are reportedly the only players who currently earn more than that at United. But Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals this season, which is a better tally than any United player achieved.

