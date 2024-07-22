6 brilliant footballers who made 10 or fewer Premier League appearances

Premier League longevity isn’t for everyone. Some ballers simply fleet in and out of it, like a butterfly that flashes its colours in the outer hedgerow of your field of vision, disappearing as swiftly as it arrived, but leaving an impression your mind processes for far longer.

It might be a brief loan spell in the last throes of a legendary career, a managerial bust-up, a freak injury… There are a myriad of reasons for the fleeting Premier League career. We find these players and their stories fascinating.

We’ve identified six properly class footballers who played ten or fewer games in the Premier League before they moved on, swept along with the everchanging winds of football fate, like little paper aeroplanes. Speaking of which…

For the full article, please click here.