6 Chelsea youngsters who will be looking to impress Enzo Maresca in pre-season

Chelsea have an awful lot of football players on their books. An awful lot of football players.

Do you need to borrow a 19-year-old promising midfielder to help get you promoted back to the Premier League? Give the Blues a shout. Would you like a promising young striker with England age group experience to come and help you out for a year? Pop down the Bridge.

A whole host of young ballers are going to be doing their very best to catch Enzo Maresca’s eye down Cobham and on the pre-season tour this summer. Let’s have a look at some of those who are most likely to break into the first team at some point in 2024-25.

Read the article at Planet Football.