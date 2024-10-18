6 former Barcelona players we can’t believe are currently without a club in 2024

Playing for Barcelona is seen as the pinnacle for many players and you’d be surprised by how many of their former stars are currently without a club.

A player can end up on the free agents pile for a number of reasons, whether it’s down to injuries, personal circumstance or just waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

We’ve taken a closer look at the free agents list and have found five former Real Madrid players who currently find themselves without a club.

For the full article, please click here.