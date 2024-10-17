6 iconic Premier League goals that would have been disallowed by VAR

Love it or loathe it, VAR has completely changed Premier League football.

It’s safe to say it hasn’t stopped people discussing officiating decisions, but it has changed what we think of what should and shouldn’t be handball and offside. With replays and the modern interpretation of the laws, some classic and hugely significant Premier League goals would never have stood.

There are, of course, tons of examples. These are six that stood out to us, but if there are any other egregious moments you really think should have been included, tweet us @planetfutebol.

Read the article at Planet Football.