A Rashford Ballon d’Or win would be the ultimate sign that United are in fact cursed.

Forget Kylian Mbappe or Lamine Yamal, if Ousmane Dembele winning this year’s Ballon d’Or tells us anything, it is that the era of predictability is over.

While in previous years, organisers could be pretty sure the big golden ball was going to either Messi or Ronaldo, four different winners in the last four seasons suggest the Ballon d’Or is now impossible to predict.

That fact could not be demonstrated more beautifully than by the example of Dembele, who appeared to be wasted potential following his departure from Barcelona but has instead scooped the shiniest individual gong in world football.

With that in mind, we are getting out the crystal ball to give you six left-field predictions of players who could win the award next year.

Michael Olise

Harry Kane tends to grab the headlines whenever Bayern do well – which they usually do – but one of their best-performing players is Michael Olise.

Transferring from the Premier League is not always easy – just look at Sadio Mane – but a first season in Germany saw him contribute 30 combined goals and assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances.

The French international has started this season strongly too, scoring three and assisting two in four league games so far and at 23, can only get better. So much better that Liverpool are already said to be sniffing around as they scout for a long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

Bayern have won just one Champions League in the past 12 years and should they double that tally this season, you get the sense that the former Crystal Palace winger will be key to that. And then there’s the small matter of France at the World Cup.

Pedri

There is nothing like a Barcelona midfielder to whet the nostalgic appetite but while plenty of have been dubbed the new Andres Iniesta or Xavi, Pedri seems the likeliest candidate to actually reach that level.

Against Newcastle, he put in a masterclass of a midfield performance and while the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha may score the goals, Pedri ensures the team behind them ticks along nicely.

But, Pedri need only ask Iniesta and Xavi when it comes to midfield players not being fairly represented at the Ballon d’Or. Rodri, Luka Modric and Kaka are the only midfielders to win it this century but what does work in Pedri’s favour is that he does not have Lionel Messi blocking his path.

It is also a World Cup year with Spain one of the favourites for next summer’s tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Ballon d’Or went to Paris this year and there is every chance it does again next season, only this time it could be going to Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian was already impressive when he featured at Napoli but a move to PSG in January propelled him into the limelight and he played nine times in the French club’s Champions League-winning run.

In Luis Enrique, he has a manager who can get the best out of him and while Dembélé will be once again one of the favourites should PSG repeat their Treble trick, Kvaratskhelia could steal the spotlight.

Marcus Rashford

There is nothing like leaving Manchester United to restart your career and Marcus Rashford appears to be the latest beneficiary.

Having held out for a dream move to Barcelona, Rashford has so far made the most of his opportunity and looks more like the player who burst onto the scene at Old Trafford rather than the one we saw in later years.

Rashford’s main challenge is the players ahead of him with Yamal and Raphinha being near undroppable but two excellent goals against Newcastle will have done his chances the world of good.

More of that and Rashford may be nominated for the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career.

MORE ON MANCHESTER UNITED ON F365

👉 Man Utd: Scholes blasts ‘disgraceful’ Rashford who’ll ‘never have the mentality’ to be the best

👉 Ferdinand slams one Man Utd star for awful stats vs Chelsea; reveals what could ‘set him free’

👉 Manchester United top scorers against Big Six: Fernandes overtakes Martial to go third

Kevin De Bruyne

Okay so hear us out on this one but there is a timeline where De Bruyne could be holding the shiny golden ball this time next year.

Yes we know he’s 34 and arguably past his best but making an ageing player look like a world-beater is Serie A’s premium jam.

Two goals in four matches as well as his form at the end of last season show De Bruyne is not a busted flush and there is a real chance that Napoli have a very good campaign ahead of them.

Antonio Conte’s side are favourites for the league and could be a Champions League dark horse even if their campaign began with a defeat at De Bruyne’s old stomping ground.

Let’s not forget that the Ballon d’Or is anot decided by robots but instead humans who can very much be swayed by sentimentality (see Messi in 2023). If Napoli do go deep, could we see a world where De Bruyne, who has only been in the top three once, is given the gong? Unlikely but yes we can.

Harry Kane

Just four English players in history have ever got their hands on the Ballon d’Or, but you have to go back to 2001 and Michael Owen for the last winner from the country that invented the sport.

While the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard came close in 2005 and Wayne Rooney somehow never made the top three, this current generation appears to have a much better chance of breaking the 24-year drought.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice made it to the top 30 while Cole Palmer was somehow eighth, but in terms of the 2026 award, you get the feeling that Harry Kane is the best candidate.

While there are question marks over whether the other three will win the league this year, we can say with almost certainty that Bayern will triumph this campaign, and the German giants are tipped to be one of the strongest contenders in this year’s Champions League.

And there is the World Cup to consider. Thomas Tuchel has been brought in with one goal in mind and that is immediate success, and Kane is very much central to that.

At 32, this will be his final World Cup in his peak, and a good club season followed by a World Cup-winning summer may see Kane join the list of Owen, Keegan, Charlton, Law and Matthews.

READ NEXT: A title race! Gyokeres! Bournemouth! Potter! Top 10 things we’ve already got wrong this season