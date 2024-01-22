6 Liverpool players that have enjoyed a stunning resurgence in 2023-24: Van Dijk, TAA…

A number of Liverpool’s key players have silenced the doubters to enjoy a stunning resurgence in 2023-24’s title challenge.

Some of Jurgen Klopp’s most entrusted stalwarts were written off as past it or not good enough in Liverpool’s hugely underwhelming 2022-23 campaign. That may have been the case for some – such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner – but they have all been moved on, while a summer midfield rebuild has refreshed the squad, helping some of the club’s long-serving players to get back to their best.

We’ve identified six Liverpool players that have enjoyed an excellent return to form in 2023-24.

Read the article at Planet Football.