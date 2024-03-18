6 Man Utd players that Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to build the club’s future around

After years of Glazer-orchestrated chaos, Manchester United enter uncharted territory and a new beginning under the stewardship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

The Lancashire-born billionaire and his petrochemicals company now have full sporting control over the Red Devils following their minority takeover of the club. Not much has changed on the pitch just yet, but they’ve wasted no time at board level.

Omar Berrarda was poached from Manchester City to become the new CEO, Dan Ashworth is currently on gardening leave ahead of joining the club from Newcastle and more appointments are expected to be made, in a bid to streamline and revive a farcical footballing operation.

