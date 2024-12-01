6 Man Utd players who are guaranteed to shine under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United finally have an identity forming once again under Ruben Amorim – even if it’s slightly different to what the club is used to.

The Red Devils have been desperate for change for a long time in order to finally climb back to the top of the mountain and shake off an endless post-Ferguson hangover, spiked with Glazernomics.

Amorim’s three-at-the-back formation is a shock to the system at United, but a welcome one as they look to re-establish a successful style of play.

For the full article, please click here.