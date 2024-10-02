6 pairs of Premier League footballers we can’t believe were team-mates elsewhere

We’re now so used to seeing Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City and Son Heung-min at Tottenham that it feels weird to imagine them in other colours, lining up alongside other familiar Premier League faces when they were away from the spotlight.

We can’t explain why it feels so unnerving to find out that certain players were once team-mates elsewhere, it just does.

Here are six pairs of Premier League footballers we can’t believe played alongside one another elsewhere.

For the full article, please click here.