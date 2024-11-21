6 players Man City failed to sign under Pep Guardiola – & how they fared elsewhere

It’s not often Pep Guardiola doesn’t get exactly what he wants, but there have been several players Manchester City have failed to sign for the legendary manager.

The Catalan coach has swept up since arriving in England in 2016. After a tricky first season, City brought out the chequebook and did their best to back Guardiola, which has paid dividends in the form of six Premier League titles, record points tallies and the club’s first-ever Champions League.

Money can’t buy absolutely everything, however. Here are X players Pep has tried and failed to sign while in charge of City.

For the full article, please click here.