6 players to look out for in the Copa Libertadores final: Cavani, Barco, Andre…

The 2023 Copa Libertadores final is nearly upon us.

Argentinian giants Boca Junior are looking to win South America’s most prestigious cup competition for the seventh time – but the first time since 2007. Doing so would see them draw level with fellow Argentinian club Independiente as the Libertadores’ all-time most successful side.

Standing in their way are Brazilian club Fluminense, who have never won it. They’re coached by the innovative Fernando Diniz, who is also currently in charge of Brazil and favours a style of play heavily influenced by futsal and individualism.

Unfortunately, former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is suspended for the final after (shock horror) receiving a red card in the semis. But there are plenty of other players worth looking out for. We’ve picked out six.

For the full article, please click here.