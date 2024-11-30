6 players to look out for in the Copa Libertadores final: Hulk, Almada, Telles…

The 2024 Copa Libertadores final is here, with Botafogo of Rio De Janeiro set to take on Atletico Mineiro of Belo Horizonte.

The fourth all-Brazilian final of the last five years will see fans of the two clubs migrating across the border to Buenos Aires’ iconic Estadio Monumental. As ever in South American club football’s showpiece occasion – their equivalent of the Champions League final – there are a number of recognisable veterans and up-and-coming rising stars set to take to the field.

We’ve identified six players worth keeping an eye out for.

For the full article, please click here.