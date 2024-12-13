6 players we can’t believe don’t have a single Premier League goal or assist
We all know about the incredible Premier League goals and assists records of great players like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah. But what about those without a single one to their name?
A mix of fan favourites and notorious flops from Leeds United, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham feature in this particular inauspicious club.
Here are six players who failed to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League.