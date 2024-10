Former Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid stars are among the six players we can’t believe had a Ballon d’Or clause in their contract.

The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious awards in football as only 11 players have managed to get their hands on the prize since the year 2000.

We’ve done some digging and have found six players who we can’t believe once had a Ballon d’Or clause inserted into their contract.

Read the article at Planet Football.