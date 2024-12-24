6 players who got suspiciously suspended for Christmas ft. Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle…

There are always suggestions around December that footballers may try and get conveniently suspended – and memorable former players from Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool are among those to have raised eyebrows in the past.

“I’ve always found it weird that the old line about getting suspended for Boxing Day and New Year’s games so that you can enjoy yourself gets trotted out every year,” former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece wrote for The Non-League Paper in 2016. “That fact that it’s even a thing just baffles me, but it does happen.

“Everyone jokes about pulling and injury or getting that yellow card that activates a ban. I’ve actually played with lads who are so specific about it, they have gone out of their way to ask the club secretary the possible permutations should certain ‘incidents’ happen – just out of interest of course.”

