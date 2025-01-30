6 players who instantly regretted moving to Saudi Arabia: Neymar, Henderson…

Former Barcelona, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest stars are among the high-profile players who instantly regretted moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League has made waves in recent years by attracting some of the biggest names on the planet to the Middle East with eye-watering sums of money.

However, while players like Cristiano Ronaldo have thrived in Saudi, these six players seemed to regret their decision instantly.

For the full article, please click here.