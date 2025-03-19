6 Premier League stars tipped to join MLS this summer: De Bruyne, Sterling…

Current Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham stars are among the Premier League players who have been linked with a move to MLS this summer.

While MLS clubs have been steering away from signing ageing stars from Europe in recent years, they still pick up the odd big name every now and again.

Having taken a closer look at the rumour mill, here are six Premier League stars who have been linked with a move to MLS this summer.

For the full article, please click here.