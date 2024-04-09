6 random forgotten ballers we can’t believe are now playing in the Saudi second division

The Saudi Pro League is full of superstars, but you’d be surprised by how many familiar faces are actually playing in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football.

It’s no secret that huge funds have been pumped into growing the sport in Saudi Arabia and as a result, a number of top players have ended up in the lower leagues.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Saudi First Division League and have picked out six players we can’t believe are currently playing there.

For the full article, please click here.