6 world-class players who dramatically declined after leaving Arsenal

Arsenal fans have had the pleasure of watching some incredibly talented players across their history but there are plenty of examples of those who fell off after leaving.

Many of those on our list fall under the spell of Arsene Wenger, who spent 22 years at the helm in North London. There are several reasons why players fall off from a top-class, whether it is age, the wrong club, injuries or perhaps a lack of motivation, there is usually something we can pinpoint.

With that in mind, we’ve identified six players who were considered world-class operators while at Arsenal but dramatically declined after leaving.

For the full article, please click here.