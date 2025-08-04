6 world-class playmakers Tottenham MUST target following James Maddison injury blow
Tottenham Hotspur are looking concerningly light when it comes to midfield creativity after a serious injury suffered by James Maddison in pre-season and the failure to sign Morgan Gibbs-White.
Maddison was stretchered off in Spurs’ 1-1 friendly draw with Newcastle United in South Korea, leaving Thomas Frank with a major headache ahead of the fast-approaching 2025-26 campaign.
It looks as though the club will have to spend some money to address the issue and we’ve identified six creative midfielders for Tottenham to target in the transfer market.